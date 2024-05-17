An international festival for outdoor arts returns to the pavements, parks and promenades of the Lincolnshire coast this summer.

The festival is designed to take audiences on a journey of discovery, away from the everyday, to experience unique and inspirational performances set in the scenic outdoor spaces around the seaside towns. Visitors can select which performances they’d like to see, and just turn up, all performances and talks are free.Jens Frimann Hansen, the Danish artistic director, is one of Europe’s leading festival directors and brings a wealth of experience and continental direction to the programming and methods of community engagement. Through this connection SO Festival is now partners with Helsingør Teater in Denmark and PASSAGE Festival in Denmark and Sweden.The line up so far is:ARTISTS:Bakeke – Fabrizio Roselli, FranceDe Cuyper v De Cuyper – Pol & Freddy, BelgiumTony and Ray Find Their Feet – Rudkin and Hicks, LondonGet Lost – Joe Garbett Dance, LondonMusical Ruth – Fool’s Paradise, DevonQuacksalver – Sofie Krog Teater, DenmarkThe Hippos – Zum Zum Theatre, SpainTransir – Rojo Telón, SpainShangri-Lala – Cocoloco, LondonSO, LET’S TALK:Chris Torch, Italy and Sweden – Coastal Towns: Culture, Empowerment and VoiceFiona Carruthers, Lincolnshire – Considerations around environmental sustainability in an art practiceSO Festival is brought to you by Lincolnshire based charitable trust, Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, with funding support from Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council. Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation and strategic partner to East Lindsey District Council. Other key partners for SO Festival 2024 are Basque Culture Instutue, Embassy Theatre Skegness, PASSAGE Festival and Helsingør Teater.For more information, visit sofestival.org and follow SO Festival on social media.