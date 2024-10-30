The classic play will be directed by Ruth Hewitt

Shakespeare’s Macbeth will be playing at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby in November.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by the Chair of Lincoln Mystery Plays, Ruth Hewitt, there will be 7 shows in total, opening on the 1st November, with final performances on Saturday the 7th November. The show will be an abridged version of the classic tragedy by William Shakespeare. It is described by the Players as a “truly thought-provoking and sinister theatrical performance”.

The Broadbent Theatre is owned by the Lindsey Rural Players, originally known as the Holton Players, who were founded by Roy Broadbent and his wife Dee, parents of the Oscar winning actor, Jim Broadbent. The international actor is now president of the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Macbeth can be booked online or by calling the theatre’s Box Office on 0333 666 3366 (open Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm & Saturday, 9am to 5pm).

Accessible seating is available but please note these are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.