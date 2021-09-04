Sounds of sea coming to bandstand in the park at Skegness

Old Time Sailors Experience is a flash-mob musical show which will be performed on the Bandstand in Tower Gardens Pavilion at 1pm on Sunday.

Visitors are invited to sit back and relax in Tower Gardens for an unforgettable trip back in time to the 19th century.

Old Time Sailors Experience is a flash-mob musical show which will be performed on the Bandstand at 1pm on Sunday.

With over 30 songs and tunes to hand, the audience gets to sing and dance surrounded by “drunken sailors”, witnessing an astounding show unmatched in this music genre.

The event is supported by Visit Lincs Coast (destination BID), along with two more events in the Bandstand during September.