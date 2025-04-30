Spooky Gothic interpretation of Shakespeare classic

A Midsummer Nightmare - coming to Rauceby Hall.

Enter into a dream of magic, mischief, and a touch of darkness as an open air theatre production at Rauceby Hall, near Sleaford, takes you on a gothic journey through William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream – which becomes a nightmare!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Midsummer Nightmare is being presented by Midnight Circle Productions as part of their outdoor tour which will transport you to a world where goblins and supernatural creatures roam the enchanted woods, and nothing is quite as it seems.

Dive into the eerie, mysterious side of Shakespeare’s classic play, where the themes of forbidden love, wild entanglements, and the blurring of reality and dreams take on a gothic, haunting edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by the Broadway World Award winning and OFFIE nominated Midnight Circle Productions, full of music, thrilling movement, and ensemble work, this production is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Director, Cecilie Fray comments: “The truly beautiful A Midsummer Nights Dream is a staple in British theatre, the interweaving theme of mystery deserves the limelight.

“I'm delighted to be directing the gothic adaptation, A Midsummer Night's Dream – Nightmare! This interpretation will immerse audiences in the haunting world of the forest in a cacophony of music, movement and, of course, the classic lyricism of Shakespeare.”

Get ready for an unforgettable evening under the stars, where the supernatural comes to life and anything can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be at Rauceby Hall from May 29 to 31. Shows start at 7pm on the Thursday and Friday and at 2pm and 7pm on the Saturday. For tickets go to: https://www.outsavvy.com/event/24032/a-midsummer-nights-dream-nightmare-rauceby-hall