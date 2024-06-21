'Spooky' mens choir coming to Louth's church

​The Spooky Men’s Chorale.

A ‘spooky' choir is coming to haunt Louth's church very soon.

​The Spooky Men’s Chorale have announced the details of their 2024 UK tour, with 30 gigs across the country this summer – including here at St James Church in Louth – to promote their latest album, “We’ll give it a go”.

With ten sell-out UK tours and six highly-acclaimed albums under their belts, the Spooky Men’s Chorale continue to thrill an ever-growing international fanbase with their own unique combination of Georgian songs, beautiful ballads, ridiculous covers, and even their own original songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian vocalists first emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001, and have now since built a cult following stretching across the globe.

Having had extensive airplay on Radio 6, Radio 2, Radio 3, and Front Row on Radio 4, recent UK

tours have seen the Spooks perform at WOMAD, Edinburgh and Sidmouth festivals, and their extraordinary combination of deadpan delivery and heart-stopping harmonies thrills theatre and festival audiences alike

Equally loved for their musical brilliance as for their absurdly joyful take on your favourite song, as well as a vast catalogue of both tender and ridiculous originals, the Spooky Men’s Chorale can only be fully understood live.