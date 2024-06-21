'Spooky' mens choir coming to Louth's church
The Spooky Men’s Chorale have announced the details of their 2024 UK tour, with 30 gigs across the country this summer – including here at St James Church in Louth – to promote their latest album, “We’ll give it a go”.
With ten sell-out UK tours and six highly-acclaimed albums under their belts, the Spooky Men’s Chorale continue to thrill an ever-growing international fanbase with their own unique combination of Georgian songs, beautiful ballads, ridiculous covers, and even their own original songs.
The Australian vocalists first emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001, and have now since built a cult following stretching across the globe.
Having had extensive airplay on Radio 6, Radio 2, Radio 3, and Front Row on Radio 4, recent UK
tours have seen the Spooks perform at WOMAD, Edinburgh and Sidmouth festivals, and their extraordinary combination of deadpan delivery and heart-stopping harmonies thrills theatre and festival audiences alike
Equally loved for their musical brilliance as for their absurdly joyful take on your favourite song, as well as a vast catalogue of both tender and ridiculous originals, the Spooky Men’s Chorale can only be fully understood live.
The Spooky Men’s Chorale will be performing at St James Church in Louth on July 6. Tickets are available by visiting https://spookymen.com/gigs/