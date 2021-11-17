Horncastle History and Heritage Society will be given a talk by local historian Neil Wright on the theatrical world of Georgian Lincolnshire EMN-211116-092341001

The talk, entitled Treading the Boards: Actors and Theatres in Georgian Lincolnshire, is based on Neil Wright’s recent book of the same title, and will be presented in period theatrical costume.

Neil said: “The Georgian period was the Golden Age for drama in places like Horncastle, with a permanent theatre and more live plays than at any time before or since.

“There was a season of plays for several weeks once a year sometimes including stars from London.”

The talk will highlight the role of theatre in rural towns like Horncastle, and shed light on the town’s own lost Georgian theatre that once stood in Dog Kennel Yard on Conging Street but was demolished during in the 1970s.

The building had started life as a threshing barn in the 18th century and was initially used for occasional productions before it was converted into a fully functioning theatre.