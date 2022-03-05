Theatre: When families get together, drama isn’t far behind

At The WakeEMN-220221-123650001

It is the wake after Stanley’s funeral. The three brothers (James Burgess, John Hewer and Philip Marshall Junior) have done well for themselves – mainly thanks to Stan. The wives (Katherine Briggs, Rebekah Hardy and Megan Mapletoft) loathe each other and don’t think much of their own husbands either.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently widowed Pat (Julia Burnett) thinks it is now the best time to reveal some lifelong secrets. The brothers and Hector the solicitor (Jerry Smith) are about to get the shock of their lives.