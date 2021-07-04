Troupe counting down to outdoor show near Sleaford

Sleaford Little Theatre will perform the enduring Shakespeare comedy at the venue from Wednesday, July 14, to Sunday, July 18.

The amateur dramatic group says steps are being taken to keep audience members safe in light of Covid-19; every ticket/seat, they say, will be set two metres apart, allowing for social distancing between all audience members.

Performances will take place at 7.30pm Wednesday to Saturday, then 2pm on Sunday.

The grounds will open one hour before these times to allow for visitors to enjoy a picnic before the show.