Unpredecented demand for open air Shakespeare show near Sleaford sees extra tickets released

A full audience on the opening night of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Rauceby Hall. EMN-210715-104724001

Due to unprecedented demand, Sleaford Little Theatre announced they have added more tickets for those who may have missed out on attending their outdoor showing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

They played to a full house on their opening summer’s evening on Wednesday and, following discussions on Monday, the cast and crew agreed to open up an additional 44 tickets per performance, a total of 220 tickets across the five shows.

There are shows tonight (Thursday), Friday and Saturday all at 7.30pm, plus a Sunday afternoon showing at 2pm.

You can get the tickets online here.

The amateur dramtic group announced: “We have been inundated with people who have missed out on tickets for our outdoor production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Rauceby Hall.

“If you missed out or you have friends, family or colleagues who would have liked to see the show then let them know that the extra tickets are available now.

“We fully understand people are concerned about being safe when out and about and you might be wondering how we are making the show safe. Thanks to the generous amount of space in the garden at Rauceby Hall, we have been able to space every ticket/seat two metres apart allowing for social distancing between all audience members.

The Shakespearean comedy, often played in open air settings, is adapted and directed by Maria Bates.

They are opening the ‘doors’ one hour before the performance to allow the audience to come and enjoy a picnic before the show if they so desire.

Bring your own lawn chairs with you. Also bring along a torch and a rain mac in case of a drizzle (no umbrellas as these will block sight lines for other members of the audience).

General parking will be set in an adjacent field. If you require a disabled parking space at the front of the house, indicate this at the time of booking and include your disabled badge number in the booking notes section below.