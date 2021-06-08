‘We are so excited’ – Sleaford amateur dramatic troupe set to stage first show since 2019

Rehearsals at Rauceby Hall. Rehearsals at Rauceby Hall. Picture: Craig Pakes

Sleaford Little Theatre Amateur Dramatic Society will perform William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the grounds of Rauceby Hall next month.

It will be the first show it has put on in more than 18 months, following on from its pantomime of Beauty and the Beast. A production of Two had to be put on hiatus in March of last year, one week before it was due to open, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the troupe said: “It has been a significant amount of time for us without news of a production, and we are so excited to bring you the news for our outdoor event taking place at Rauceby Hall Gardens in July.

“Members of Sleaford Little Theatre have been rehearsing over video call and at the venue as the recent lifting of restrictions have allowed.”

The play – one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies – has been adapted and directed by Maria Bates.

It will run from Wednesday, July 14, to Sunday, July 18, with performances at 7.30pm Wednesday to Saturday and 2pm on the Sunday.

The intention is to open the ‘doors’ one hour before the show starts to allow for audience members to enjoy a picnic if they wish.

To book, call 0333 666 3366 or visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk

The society is usually based at the Sleaford Playhouse Theatre, in Westgate. It hopes to re-open the venue in September with its production of Two.

In addition to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the troupe has recently been engaged on its first-ever radio play.

Polly Perkins and the Lost Treasure of Captain Crabfoot was performed on Heckington Living Community Radio, but will also be shared via the society’s social media channels on June 11, 12 and 13 for those who missed it.