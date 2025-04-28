Young dancers set to wow Taylor Swift fans at music tribute festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dreams are about to come true for a posse of talented young dancers from an academy based in Tattershall.

For they are to take to the stage in front of a huge crowd at the Lincs Big Bash 2025 music tribute festival this summer.

And the performance will be extra-special for the event organiser, David Charles, because one of the dancers will be his own grand-daughter, Elsie.

David beamed: “I could not be prouder to see Elsie and all the girls performing in front of thousands.

Some of the young dancers from the Aurora Performance Academy, based in Tattershall.

"Lincs Big Bash is about more than music. It’s about unforgettable memories, community and giving people moments they will treasure forever.”

The girls are from the Aurora Performance Academy, and they have been lined up to take to the main stage on the Saturday evening of the event, which takes place at Scholey Park, close to Tattershall, over the weekend of July 4 to July 6.

They will be the official backing dancers for the showstopping Taylor Swift tribute act, Carrie As Taylor, scheduled to appear at 6 pm.

Founded in 2023 by Sadie Langton, Aurora Performance Academy is no ordinary dance school. It’s a place where children, aged two to 16, come together to learn ballet, tap, jazz, singing, drama, and musical theatre – but without the pressure of exams or competitions.

David Charles, organiser of the new Lincs Big Bash 2025 event, to be held this summer.

Sadie said: “We’re all about fun, creativity, and confidence. It is a chance for our students to experience something magical without the stress.”

With sparkling costumes, huge smiles and non-stop energy, about ten students from Aurora will dazzle the Lincs Big Bash crowd with custom choreography – and they’re already buzzing.

“They can’t wait!” exclaimed Sadie. “We’re wrapping up our summer show in June, and then it’s straight into rehearsals for this massive moment.”

Lincs Big Bash has been hailed as Lincolnshire’s next big thing. A family-friendly, three-day music festival packed with street food, bars, camping, and kids’ entertainment.

Thousands of music-lovers are expected to flock to the stunning 30-acre rural site, which sits four miles from Woodhall Spa.

As well as Taylor Swift, it will feature acts that pay tribute to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Oasis, Robbie Williams, The Killers, Harry Styles, Amy Winehouse, Stereophonics, Dua Lipa and Green Day.

Tickets are now available at bit.ly/LBBTickets, and with crowds expected to reach 5,000 per day, this is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting events in the region.

As for Aurora Performance Academy, it is currently accepting enrolments for September, offering local children the chance to join what David describes as “a vibrant, supportive performing arts family”.

For more information, or to get involved, you can email [email protected]