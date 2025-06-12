Time to celebrate 30 years of friendship

May brought around the Annual General Meeting for the Humberside International Women's Club, which was held at Hemswell Court.

Everyone who attended had a lovely day with good food and pleasant company. One of the main topics during the conversations was the upcoming celebrations for the club's 30th anniversary in September this year. The committee has planned a whole week of activities and festivities in September, including a guided tour through Lincoln, a treasure hunt and an International Banquet for it's members at Hemswell Court amongst other things.

The Humberside International Women's Club started pretty small, with only 5 ladies and the idea to create a group with the primary purpose of welcoming and supporting international women to this part of the world. A date and venue were chosen, word was put out to friends, international businesses and the local media.

More than 20 women attended the first meeting in the autumn of 1995. There were women originally from other countries, some of whom were newcomers, some who had lived in the area for years and there were British ladies, too. Some of them had lived in other countries and some were local ladies, all tied together with the interest in the international focus of the group.

The Humberside International Women's Club was born!

The club currently has more than 100 members, with monthly speakers, activity and interest groups, and continues to welcome women from around the world, offering friendship and support.

The monthly General Meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at Nettleton Village Hall, Moortown Road, Nettleton, LN7 6AA. Guests are welcome to three HIWC events, including the monthly General Meeting before applying to become a member.

The next General meeting will be on Thursday, June 19, in Nettleton Village Hall, at 10am for a 10.30am start. It will be an informal chat session, providing old and new members with the opportunity getting to know each other even better.

Visit www.hiwc.org.uk for more information.