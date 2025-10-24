Tom Grennan announces Lincoln date as part of summer 2026 headline tour

Multi-platinum-selling artist Tom Grennan will bring his electrifying live show to Lincoln next summer as part of a run of headline dates.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will head to TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Sunday June 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday October 31 from lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s announcement follows a period of immense success for Tom Grennan, who celebrated landing his third consecutive UK No. 1 album in August with the release of Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be. His unstoppable ascent has seen him sell more than 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months, including his recent sold-out Grennan '25 arena tour.

Tom Grennan to headline TK Maxx Presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Sunday June 21

Grennan burst onto the music scene in 2016 as the guest vocalist on the Chase & Status track All Goes Wrong, before stepping into the spotlight with his gold-certified debut album Lighting Matches, in 2018. Since then, he’s delivered a string of fan favourites, including Little Bit of Love, By Your Side, Lionheart, Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together (with Ella Henderson), and How Does It Feel.

His breakthrough came in 2021 with Evering Road — a UK Number One album packed with platinum hits and Top 10 singles – which he followed up with 2023’s chart-topping What Ifs & Maybes.

With more than 1.5 million album sales, 2.5 billion streams, an MTV Award for Best UK Act, and a sold-out 25,000-capacity headline show at Gunnersbury Park, Grennan’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Last year, his festive single It Can’t Be Christmas became a seasonal hit, reaching Number 3 in the UK charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Grennan joins Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: "Tom Grennan’s rise has been phenomenal, and we’re excited to welcome him to Lincoln Castle. His voice, his energy, and his connection with fans make every show unforgettable — next summer will be no exception.”

Cllr Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “With his soaring vocals and infectious energy, Tom Grennan is one of the most in-demand performers in the country right now, and we cannot wait to welcome him to Lincoln’s incredible Castle.

"Attracting chart-topping superstars like Tom really puts Lincoln on the live music map. Not only that, but the concerts are also a massive boost to the city’s economy – with gig-goers packing out bars and restaurants and extending their stay to soak up all the amazing experiences our great county has to offer.

“With four acts announced, next year’s line-up is already shaping up to be the best on record - and we’re just getting started!”

For more information go to lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk