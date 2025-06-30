Trader applications now open for Boston Christmas Festival 2025

Applications to be a trader at the Boston Christmas Festival 2025 are open

Boston Borough Council, in collaboration with local businesses and community partners, is pleased to announce the return of the annual Boston Christmas Festival.

The three-day festive event brings seasonal cheer and a vibrant shopping experience to the heart of the town and will take place from Friday, 28 November to Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Boston Christmas Festival is a well-loved tradition that attracts residents and visitors with its festive lights, charming stalls, and wide range of seasonal products.

The market offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday season while supporting local businesses and market traders, who are now invited to apply for a stall at this year’s event.

The market is open to festive artisans, Christmas crafters and food vendors; speciality retailers who wish to showcase their products and engage with the community in a high-footfall, festive setting.

The application process is designed to ensure a diverse and high-quality selection of stalls, enhancing the overall visitor experience and supporting the local economy, priority will be given to Christmas traders.

Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said: “The Boston Christmas Festival is a highlight of our borough’s calendar, and we’re proud to support local traders and businesses through this now much anticipated event.

“We encourage market traders of all kinds to apply and be part of creating a memorable experience for our community and visitors.”

Interested traders should email [email protected] to request an application form and further details. The deadline for applications is 30 September 2025.

For further information please contact the Events Team at [email protected]