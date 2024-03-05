Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has teamed up with Richard Fish Outdoor Adventures to bring you the Wolds Walk for 2024.

This is the first time the charity has organised the walk which will take place on Saturday 20 April from 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will cover an eight mile circuit starting and starting at Tetford Hamilton Hall, taking in some of the best views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Trekkers sought for Wolds Walk in aid of hospitals’ charity

Registration is £15 for adults and £10 for children which includes a charity T-shirt. Those taking part are also asked to raise a minimum of £20.24 in sponsorship.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, Gary Burr, said: “We are asking for £20.24 to represent the fact the walk is taking place in 2024. On the day you will be supported by the charity and Richard Fish Outdoor Adventure staff and volunteers.

“Every step you take will enable us to support United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust patients and staff with those extras that cannot be provided by the NHS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Children can join the walk as long as they are comfortable with the distance and are accompanied by an adult at all times.

Trekkers sought for Wolds Walk in aid of hospitals’ charity

"Dogs are also welcome to join us as long as they are capable of the distance, are well-behaved, on leads at all times and that owners are responsible for any waste and ensuring they are okay with any livestock we may come across.”