Trilogy lecture to revive women’s voices from the Medieval world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trio of heritage and history experts from the University of Lincoln, UK, will deliver a public lecture in Lincoln Cathedral’s Chapter House on Monday 10 June to uncover the impact of notable women who helped to shape the Medieval world.

Professor Amy Livingstone, Head of School of Humanities and Heritage, Associate Professor in Medieval History, Antonella Liuzzo Scorpo, and Janina Ramirez, Visiting Professor in Medieval Studies at the University will reanimate the voices of Hildegard of Bingen - the mystic, Ermengarde - the countess, and Eleanor of Castile - the queen, among others. The audience will have a unique opportunity to explore new and fascinating perspectives on Medieval Lincoln’s past.

Professor Amy Livingstone, Head of School of Humanities & Heritage at the University of Lincoln, commented: “Notable French historian, Georges Duby, characterised the Middle Ages as 'male’. This panel will demonstrate the power that women wielded and the impact they had on the history of the Medieval centuries, as well as restoring the voices of these women to the larger narrative of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The experience of women during the Middle Ages has often been described as one of oppression and powerlessness. These lectures will challenge this view and will demonstrate the power that women deployed and their critical role in the history of the Middle Ages.”

The tomb of Eleanor of Castile is held at Lincoln Cathedral.

The trio lecture is an extension of Lincoln’s recent Festival of History, which took place in May 2024.