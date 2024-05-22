Trilogy lecture to revive women’s voices from the Medieval world
and live on Freeview channel 276
Professor Amy Livingstone, Head of School of Humanities and Heritage, Associate Professor in Medieval History, Antonella Liuzzo Scorpo, and Janina Ramirez, Visiting Professor in Medieval Studies at the University will reanimate the voices of Hildegard of Bingen - the mystic, Ermengarde - the countess, and Eleanor of Castile - the queen, among others. The audience will have a unique opportunity to explore new and fascinating perspectives on Medieval Lincoln’s past.
Professor Amy Livingstone, Head of School of Humanities & Heritage at the University of Lincoln, commented: “Notable French historian, Georges Duby, characterised the Middle Ages as 'male’. This panel will demonstrate the power that women wielded and the impact they had on the history of the Medieval centuries, as well as restoring the voices of these women to the larger narrative of history.
“The experience of women during the Middle Ages has often been described as one of oppression and powerlessness. These lectures will challenge this view and will demonstrate the power that women deployed and their critical role in the history of the Middle Ages.”
The trio lecture is an extension of Lincoln’s recent Festival of History, which took place in May 2024.
Tickets for the event are available to purchase online: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/reviving-womens-voices-rethinking-the-medieval-world-tickets-903025251837