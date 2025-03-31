Truckfest Lincoln returns for a spectacular family weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Truckfest Lincoln is back for another action-packed weekend on Sunday the 4th and Monday, the 5th, May 2025 at Lincolnshire Showground

This legendary event attracts thousands of trucks, bringing together impressive displays, thrilling live entertainment, and celebrity guests for an epic celebration of all things trucking.

The national Truckfest event has frequently been described as the “Glastonbury for Trucks” with thousands of trucks taking part in competitions over the weekend and being a part of what is a very much ‘larger-than-life gathering’ of the road haulage industry.

There’s American trucks, vintage trucks, and highly customised everyday working trucks. Truckers from across the country come to show off their pride and joy at the festival as they compete over the weekend. It also allows the truckers to meet everyone who is celebrating the industry, and the part it plays in everyone’s lives.

Children's Characters will be at Truckfest all weekend

Truck Manufacturers and Distributors will be there showing off the very latest innovations and what they have on offer for the haulers and drivers. There is even an electric zone to highlight the road haulages future. Event sponsors Fruehauf use the event to welcome their customers onto their exhibition stand in a relaxed atmosphere.

What’s On?

Thousands of trucks on display – from stunning show trucks to powerful haulage giants.

Monster Truck Swampthing – watch it roar into action with jaw-dropping stunts!

Meet the stars of TV’s Gladiators – get up close with your favorite champions.

Children’s character walkabouts – perfect for the little ones!

The Two Brothers Stunt Team – showcasing high-energy motorcycle stunts.

Two incredible Optimus Prime Transformer Trucks – a must-see for all Transformers fans!

Live wrestling – action-packed and family-friendly entertainment.

The Red Devils stunt team will be parachuting into the showground on Monday

Tickets & Pricing

The Gladiators make their way to Truckfest!

Buy your tickets in advance for the best price! Under 5s go FREE and do not require a ticket.

Advance Ticket Prices:

Adult: £25

Child (5-15 years): £10

Family (2 Adults & 2 Children): £60

Souvenir Annual: £4.50

On the Day Ticket Prices:

Adult: £30

Child (5-15 years): £15

Family (2 Adults & 2 Children): £75

Souvenir Annual: £5

(All prices subject to availability and change.)

Don’t miss out on the ultimate trucking experience – Truckfest Lincoln 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever!

For tickets and more information, visit: Truckfest Lincoln