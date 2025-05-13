Twist of Fate play coming to the Broadbent Theatre
Spencer is enjoying his week off work until Anita announces that her flamboyant brother is coming to stay. It becomes apparent that Theo has come with an agenda, but it's not until his uninvited guest arrives that this comedy threatens to become a tragedy...
'No Loose Ends‘ is a 'Twist of Fate' production, which sees characters organically making choices leading to alternative endings, so even the cast won't know what's coming until the decisions are made live on stage!
The award-winning Purple Dreams Productions are excited to return to Wickenby, bringing this twist of fate production to the Broadbent Theatre