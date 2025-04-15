Unversed brings wit, rebellion and a whole lot of Shakespearean sass to Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What do you get when you mix Shakespeare, a rebellious 17th-century woman, and a one-woman powerhouse of a performance? You get Unversed — and it's heading to Boston on Friday 2nd May.

Set in 1623, Unversed follows Antonia Carrington — a wannabe actress with big dreams, bad timing, and zero access to the stage (thanks, patriarchy). But when a certain Mr. Shakespeare’s First Folio falls into her hands, she decides she’s had enough of waiting in the wings. What follows is a secret, bold, and brilliant performance in the shadows of The Globe — where Antonia plays every part, and refuses to stay silent.

Brought to life by the ridiculously talented Beckis Cooper, this one-woman show sees over ten characters leap off the page in a lightning-fast, emotionally charged journey through gender, ambition, and theatrical defiance. It’s funny, sharp, and surprisingly moving — basically, if Shakespeare had a feminist rewrite, this would be it.

Boston is not the only stop on this Shakespearean girl power tour. Unversed has wowed audiences in all sorts of historic spots — from Keats’ House in London to The Painted Room in Oxford — and it’s even heading to Shakespeare’s New Place in Stratford-upon-Avon later this May. But before it does, it’s landing right here in Boston at Blackfriars Studio @ The Sam Newsom Centre.

Shhh… don’t tell Shakespeare, but Antonia’s taking over.

Blackfriars are also running a school's workshop earlier in the day, so if you’re a local teacher or student who fancies getting stuck into the world of Shakespeare (with a rebellious twist), this is your moment to get in touch!

Tickets for the show are just £13.50 and available now via blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Performance: Friday 2nd May at 7.30pm

Blackfriars Studio @ The Sam Newsom Centre, Boston

Boston's Sam Newsom Centre is playing host to the season of Blackfriars Studio Fringe Shows!

So grab your mates, brush up your Bard, and come see why Antonia Carrington — and Beckis Cooper — are ones to watch.

Because sometimes, the best performances are the ones that were never meant to happen.