Unversed brings wit, rebellion and a whole lot of Shakespearean sass to Boston
Set in 1623, Unversed follows Antonia Carrington — a wannabe actress with big dreams, bad timing, and zero access to the stage (thanks, patriarchy). But when a certain Mr. Shakespeare’s First Folio falls into her hands, she decides she’s had enough of waiting in the wings. What follows is a secret, bold, and brilliant performance in the shadows of The Globe — where Antonia plays every part, and refuses to stay silent.
Brought to life by the ridiculously talented Beckis Cooper, this one-woman show sees over ten characters leap off the page in a lightning-fast, emotionally charged journey through gender, ambition, and theatrical defiance. It’s funny, sharp, and surprisingly moving — basically, if Shakespeare had a feminist rewrite, this would be it.
Boston is not the only stop on this Shakespearean girl power tour. Unversed has wowed audiences in all sorts of historic spots — from Keats’ House in London to The Painted Room in Oxford — and it’s even heading to Shakespeare’s New Place in Stratford-upon-Avon later this May. But before it does, it’s landing right here in Boston at Blackfriars Studio @ The Sam Newsom Centre.
Blackfriars are also running a school's workshop earlier in the day, so if you’re a local teacher or student who fancies getting stuck into the world of Shakespeare (with a rebellious twist), this is your moment to get in touch!
Tickets for the show are just £13.50 and available now via blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk
Performance: Friday 2nd May at 7.30pm
Blackfriars Studio @ The Sam Newsom Centre, Boston
So grab your mates, brush up your Bard, and come see why Antonia Carrington — and Beckis Cooper — are ones to watch.
Because sometimes, the best performances are the ones that were never meant to happen.