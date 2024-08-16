Upcoming Market Rasen Food and Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our next Market Rasen Food and Drink Festival is happening on Saturday 31st August between the hours of 10am and 4pm in the market place.

After the last two successful Food and Drink Festivals, the next one is just around the corner! Planned in the market place with live entertainment from singer Charlotte Porter and a Face Painter for the children, it is sure to be a great family event.

There will be a range of local food and drink traders selling a mix of ready to eat food as well as plenty you can take home and cook yourselves!

Traders include - Wright's of Willingham with their amazing ice cream, Lissington Farm Shop with some amazing local homegrown produce, Vines Bakery of Lincoln, Ferry Ales Brewery, Lincoln Distillery with their craft gins (distilled and bottled in Lincoln), Flippin Crepes for delicious crepes and Eskimoo Milkshakes (sure to be a favourite with the children!) and lots more food and drink producers.

For more information please contact Matthew or Katie at The Advocate Arms Market Rasen on 01673 842364, who look forward to seeing you all on the day!