V E Day Commemorative Concert at Cadney

To mark the 80th Anniversary of V E Day All Saints Church, Cadney near Brigg, is holding a concert with Barnetby Silver Band on Friday 9th May.

The concert starts at 7pm. The band will play fitting music with some apt readings in a proms-style concert. To book tickets call 01652 678768 or call into Cadney Church Hall on a Monday morning during the Cadney Coffee Morning from 10.30 to 12.

Cadney Church members secured a grant from North Lincolnshire Council to cover most of the costs, and tickets are just £5 to make up the remainder and help with church funds. Children are free, but must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Barnetby Silver band have previously held concerts at Cadney to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Kings Coronation and the 80th Anniversary of D Day and it is always a wonderful evening, with the church's acoustics enhancing the band's music.