‘Vegan Corner’ returns to Gainsborough Market Place

After a successful first visit in July, this Saturday 11th November, the vegan corner will return to Gainsborough Market Place.

Hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events, the market will take place alongside the regular Saturday market, providing traders with the chance to share their plant based and eco-friendly products with the people of Gainsborough (and beyond!).

At the market, you’ll find several returning traders such as Dash Vegan and Gem’s Vegan Delights, along with some newbies visiting Gainsborough for the first time, including Angela Tubb Designs, Henrys Wood Shares and Diu Spice House with tasty hot food. Rainbow Monkey Events’ aim is to bring vibrant vegan and ethical markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and affordable stall costs for traders.

Organiser Sam Brundish said: “We’re really pleased to have been invited back to Gainsborough after a successful market in July. Visitors will be able to enjoy delicious food (with gluten free options) and will find various items from artwork and gifts, to zero-waste supplies, supporting small, independent businesses in the process”.

