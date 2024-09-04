Venice Film Festival 2024: “Joker: Folie a Deux” stars attend first photocall ahead of red carpet premiere

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 4th Sep 2024, 16:15 BST

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips made their first official appearance at this year’s Venice International Film Festival earlier today (September 4 2024.)

The trio are at this year’s event to promote their film “Joker: Folie a Deux,” set for its gala red carpet premiere later this evening, which you can follow live through the festival’s official streaming page.

Many eyes are on Lady Gaga not just regarding her performance in the follow up to Phillips 2019 film, which earned that year’s Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, but on what is adorning her fingers. Rumours have it that she’s currently wearing an engagement ring from her now-fiancee Michael Polansky.

The red carpet arrivals are set to begin at 5:15pm BST, while the film itself is set for release in UK cinemas including Odeon on October 4 2024. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

1. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Actress and singer Lady Gaga and US actor Joaquin Phoenix attend the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 4, 2024.

2. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024

Actress and singer Lady Gaga and US actor Joaquin Phoenix attend the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 4, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

The film has been described by some as part "jukebox musical" - fitting to have Lady Gaga therefore cast in one of the lead roles.

3. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024

The film has been described by some as part "jukebox musical" - fitting to have Lady Gaga therefore cast in one of the lead roles. | AFP via Getty Images

US actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival.

4. Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024

US actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival. | AFP via Getty Images

