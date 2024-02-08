The talk is entitled 'Vulcan Operations in the Cold War' and will be given by Julian Grenfell. He has acquired some 4,500 hours on AVRO Vulcan B2s and flew on several squadrons.

As a staff officer for Electronic Warfare (EW), Julian was responsible for air and ground EW training at RAF Waddington and was also a 'war mission' crew flight checker. He also spent time in the EW Analysis Center at Nellis Air Force base in Nevada USA. He left the Royal Air Force for the defence industry where he worked for a number of major companies as a defence systems engineer, culminating in running his own consultancy in EW. He is a Chartered Mathematician and a Chartered Scientist.