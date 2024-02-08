Vulcan Operations in the Cold War
The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will be held on Tuesday 20th February 2024 at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford NG34 7RZ.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The talk is entitled 'Vulcan Operations in the Cold War' and will be given by Julian Grenfell. He has acquired some 4,500 hours on AVRO Vulcan B2s and flew on several squadrons.
As a staff officer for Electronic Warfare (EW), Julian was responsible for air and ground EW training at RAF Waddington and was also a 'war mission' crew flight checker. He also spent time in the EW Analysis Center at Nellis Air Force base in Nevada USA. He left the Royal Air Force for the defence industry where he worked for a number of major companies as a defence systems engineer, culminating in running his own consultancy in EW. He is a Chartered Mathematician and a Chartered Scientist.
Doors open at 7pm. Guests welcome (there is a £3 fee for this)