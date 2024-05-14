Walking Rugby Tournament Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are Sutton on Sea a recently formed Walking Rugby Group, we are hosting what we believe to be the first multi team walking rugby tournament.

We are Sutton Sea Dogs, a recently established (1 year) walking rugby group. We are hosting what we believe to be the first multi team walking rugby tournament in Lincolnshire. The tournament will be held at Sutton Rovers Park, Furlongs Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2JL.

Our aim in hosting the tournament is to highlight the physical, emotional and social benefits of playing walking rugby. We are an open group. Our only stipulation is that members are over 18 years of age. We are a mixed male and female group. Whether you are a retired seasoned player or someone who has never handled a ball before you will be made welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...