Walking Rugby Tournament Fun Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are Sutton Sea Dogs, a recently established (1 year) walking rugby group. We are hosting what we believe to be the first multi team walking rugby tournament in Lincolnshire. The tournament will be held at Sutton Rovers Park, Furlongs Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2JL.
Our aim in hosting the tournament is to highlight the physical, emotional and social benefits of playing walking rugby. We are an open group. Our only stipulation is that members are over 18 years of age. We are a mixed male and female group. Whether you are a retired seasoned player or someone who has never handled a ball before you will be made welcome.
Our group is open to members of both sex as this is a non contact sport anyone can play, there are very few injuries as we are walking. We are inviting all to come and watch us playing the game we love, you will be surprised at the amount of laughter there is during our games, come see for yourself or try our taster sessions on the day.