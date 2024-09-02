‘Waltz down memory lane’ with 1940s weekend at historic Lincolnshire landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harlaxton Manor showcases a private collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia with live music, military vehicles, dancing and historical reenactments

A picturesque Lincolnshire landmark set in a historic estate is hosting a 1940s extravaganza next month - and all are invited to attend the nostalgic spectacle.

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, Harlaxton Manor will open its gates, which are usually strictly closed to the public, for the first event of its kind at the impressive stately home.

There will be live entertainment from the local wartime musical tribute act and 1940s vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane, as well as The Blitz Dancers demonstrating the favoured dances of the time, such as the waltz, foxtrot and tango.

1940s vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane stands outside Harlaxton Manor

Taking centre stage for the two-day-long event will be a private collection of memorabilia honouring the wartime Prime Minister: ‘Meeting Winston Churchill’.

This consists of a true-to-life waxwork model of the politician displayed in the Grade-I listed building’s incredible interior as well as highlights from the country’s biggest private collection of Churchill memorabilia - including a painting by the man himself.

There will also be a Winston Churchill lookalike, Steve McTigue, on hand to speak to guests as well as a variety of authentic military vehicles from the era prominently displayed, including Willys Jeeps, GPW Jeeps and Dodge WC51 weapons carriers. Finally, there will be a selection of WW2 reenactment groups to entertain and educate visitors from the perspectives of the RAF, RASC, Royal Artillery and Military Police (Provost).

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said: “Harlaxton Manor is honoured to present this incredible private collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia - especially given that 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

1940s weekend at Harlaxton Manor will feature historical reenactments and military vehicles from the

“We’ll be showcasing some real items of historical interest that history buffs and those with an affinity for the military are sure to enjoy, as well as giving guests a true taste of the times with live 1940s music, dancers and military vehicles from the era such as proudly displayed in the Manor’s Front Circle.

“We’d like to extend our warmest thanks to the late Lord Cormack, the former CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, who made this opportunity possible. Harlaxton Manor has a unique history tied directly to the war effort, making this a labour of love that honours the rich heritage of this wonderful building and the last wishes of a much-loved diplomat.”

During wartime, Harlaxton Manor served as a military base for the nation’s armed forces. In 1942, RAF Harlaxton was recommissioned to accommodate The Royal Air Force's 1st Airborne Division - a crucial addition to the war situated in the heart of Bomber County.

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, the building has seen many varied uses - from a fine stately home to a trench warfare and artillery school, home to an eccentric businesswomen who saved the manor from demolition and regularly held seances on the property, a retreat for the Society of Jesus and finally as an overseas campus for the American University of Evansville.

Harlaxton Manor viewed from above

Harlaxton Manor boasts an eclectic appearance unlike any other, featuring a magnificent fusion of Baroque, Elizabethan and Jacobean architecture, built in local Ancaster limestone and including French-style terraces, an Italian Garden, a Dutch ornamental canal and even an observatory.

The collection will only be available to view at Harlaxton Manor for a limited time, however, those who are unable to attend in October can enjoy the memorabilia as part of the Manor’s ‘Christmas Through the Ages’ spectacular, which kicks off in December - details of which will be announced shortly.

With free car parking, tickets to Harlaxton Manor’s 1940s weekend start from just £8.50. Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £12 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are complimentary. Advance booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the day. Harlaxton Manor welcomes guests from 10am to 5pm, with the last entry at 4pm.

Please check the manor’s website for further details. For more information, to see pricing and book your place, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.