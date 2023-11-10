'Well Being Lincs' Coffee Morning promotes community wellness
Newton House Care Home in Grantham looks forward to welcoming 'Well Being Lincs' and the local community to a rejuvenating Coffee Morning on Monday, November 20th, from 10:15am to 12:30pm.
This event promises a delightful morning of connection, relaxation, and insightful discussions, featuring esteemed guest speaker Kathy Lote from 'Well Being Lincs'
Join us in welcoming Kathy Lote, a distinguished expert in well-being and mindfulness. Kathy will share her expertise, offering valuable insights on enhancing mental and physical wellness. Her presence adds a special touch to this morning dedicated to self-care.
The team at Newton House will have a variety of refreshments on offer and sweet savoury treats to enjoy.