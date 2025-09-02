West Lindsey Leisure Centre to host free activities

Swim lesson tasters will be on offer at West Lindsey Leisure Centre

West Lindsey Leisure Centre is hosting two days of free activities for the local community to enjoy this weekend.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, will stage a Health and Wellbeing Day on Friday, September 5.

This will include free sessions of Escape Pain and GP Circuits and talks on wellness and Everyone Active’s You+ membership.

There will also be a health and wellbeing marketplace, where local businesses and organisations will offer everything from natural cosmetics to mental health support.

On Saturday, September 6, a Community Open Day will be held at the same venue. .

This will feature free activities throughout the centre, including inflatable sessions and swimming lesson tasters.

There will also be Active Antz for younger children as well as pickleball – a fast-growing sport that is similar to tennis.

People can book their places via the Everyone Active website here, or alternatively through the app or by calling the centre on 01427 615169.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community and laying on a raft of activities for them to enjoy.

“No matter what your age, interests or ability, there is something for you at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.”