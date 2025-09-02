West Lindsey Leisure Centre to host free activities

By Ned Payne
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Swim lesson tasters will be on offer at West Lindsey Leisure Centreplaceholder image
Swim lesson tasters will be on offer at West Lindsey Leisure Centre
West Lindsey Leisure Centre is hosting two days of free activities for the local community to enjoy this weekend.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, will stage a Health and Wellbeing Day on Friday, September 5.

Most Popular

This will include free sessions of Escape Pain and GP Circuits and talks on wellness and Everyone Active’s You+ membership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a health and wellbeing marketplace, where local businesses and organisations will offer everything from natural cosmetics to mental health support.

On Saturday, September 6, a Community Open Day will be held at the same venue. .

This will feature free activities throughout the centre, including inflatable sessions and swimming lesson tasters.

There will also be Active Antz for younger children as well as pickleball – a fast-growing sport that is similar to tennis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can book their places via the Everyone Active website here, or alternatively through the app or by calling the centre on 01427 615169.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community and laying on a raft of activities for them to enjoy.

“No matter what your age, interests or ability, there is something for you at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.”

Related topics:PeoplePeter SmithWest Lindsey District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice