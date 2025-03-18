While You Were Sleeping: Art Exhibition by Jane Haigh at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre
Jane’s mixed media art has blossomed into more than just paintings, it is now a range of products that she is proud of – from beautiful ceramics to heartfelt greetings cards.
Jane says ‘I’ve always been drawn the rolling hills and charming wildlife of the British countryside, and it’s here where my art finds a home.’
‘Living in Lincolnshire, surrounded by natures finest, my inspiration comes from the animals and landscapes right outside my window.’
A range of originals, as well as prints and a selection of Jane’s homewares and greetings cards, will be available to purchase during her exhibition.
Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, Caistor, LN7 6LZ