While You Were Sleeping: Art Exhibition by Jane Haigh at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre

The exhibition can be viewed in the Gallery Room from Friday 25th April until Wednesday 11th June 2025 with a Meet the Artist event on Tuesday 29th April, 6-8pm.

Jane’s mixed media art has blossomed into more than just paintings, it is now a range of products that she is proud of – from beautiful ceramics to heartfelt greetings cards.

Jane says ‘I’ve always been drawn the rolling hills and charming wildlife of the British countryside, and it’s here where my art finds a home.’

‘Living in Lincolnshire, surrounded by natures finest, my inspiration comes from the animals and landscapes right outside my window.’

Red deer calf

A range of originals, as well as prints and a selection of Jane’s homewares and greetings cards, will be available to purchase during her exhibition.

Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, Caistor, LN7 6LZ