Wild at Heart Exhibition in the Cafe Gallery at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre
An exhibition of original watercolour artwork, with some acrylics and oil pastels will be held between 5th March - 22nd April. Jen draws inspiration from the wild places in Britain, nature and animals.
Jen’s original artwork plus prints will be available to purchase.
During her exhibition, Jen will be hosting two beginners watercolour workshops – these will be held in our exhibition room on 7th or 28th March at 10am – 12.30pm.
The workshop is priced at £25 per person. Book your place at the Centre or through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/workshops-at-caistor-arts-heritage-centre-4055883?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=odclsxcollection