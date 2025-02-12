Wild at Heart Exhibition in the Cafe Gallery at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre

An exhibition of original watercolour artwork, with some acrylics and oil pastels will be held between 5th March - 22nd April. Jen draws inspiration from the wild places in Britain, nature and animals.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jen’s original artwork plus prints will be available to purchase.

During her exhibition, Jen will be hosting two beginners watercolour workshops – these will be held in our exhibition room on 7th or 28th March at 10am – 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop is priced at £25 per person. Book your place at the Centre or through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/workshops-at-caistor-arts-heritage-centre-4055883?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=odclsxcollection