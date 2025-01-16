Winter Rose Pruning Workshop to take place at the beautiful Easton Walled Gardens this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This January, Easton Walled Gardens invites you to join our talented Head Gardener, Tim, for a hands-on Winter Rose Pruning Workshop set within the tranquil beauty of our historic Walled Gardens.

Taking place on Thursday, 30 January, the event will begin with a warm welcome and hot drinks in the Coffee Room at 10:00 AM, followed by the workshop itself. During the session, Tim will share his expertise on how to prune and care for roses, focusing particularly on the stunning David Austin varieties that thrive in our Walled Garden Orchards.

Tim will also give individual feedback on your pruning technique. The workshop will include a mini tour of various roses growing at the gardens, giving attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the peaceful winter landscape.

After the workshop, participants will gather in the Coffee Room to enjoy a hearty homemade lunch of warming soup and freshly baked cheese scones.

Rose Pruning at Easton Walled Gardens

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at £20 per person and include the workshop, mini tour, and lunch. With only 15 places available, early booking is highly recommended to secure your spot at this intimate and informative event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own secateurs and gardening gloves, and to dress warmly for outdoor activity and the Garden’s terrain. As a special touch, roses grown in our gardens, including the exquisite David Austin varieties, will be available for purchase from The Courtyard Shop, providing an opportunity to take a piece of Easton Walled Gardens home with you.

This unique workshop is perfect for gardening enthusiasts and rose lovers looking to learn from an expert while enjoying the stunning surroundings of Easton Walled Gardens. Don’t miss the chance to hone your skills and experience the magic of winter in the Walled Gardens.

For tickets and more information, visit our website www.visiteaston.co.uk or contact us directly on 01476 530063.