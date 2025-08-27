Wool in the Wolds: An exhibition by Lamorna Thomas

unpacked.today.turkeys - a large wet-felted wall hanging map of a crossroads on the Bluestone Heath Road, an ancient ridgeway across the Lincolnshire Wolds

Exhibition: 19 September – 16 November 2025. Mon – Fri: 9.30am-4pm, Sat – Sun: 10am-4pm. Free Admission. Café on site. Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6LZ | 01472 851605 | www.caistorahc.org.uk

Lamorna’s journey as a felt artist has run in tandem with her career as a garden designer and running a garden maintenance business. Generally, when weather is inclement she follows her passion for feltmaking, drawing inspiration from plants and natural habitats. As a member of the International Feltmakers Association she has enjoyed learning new skills and incorporating them into her wet felted artworks and practical felt items. She has had more time in the studio and to run local and national workshops to teach people this lovely ancient craft.

“Wool in The Wolds” is Lamorna’s first solo exhibition - a collection of both 2D and 3D creations to show many different ways of using wool with other fibres such as mulberry bark, woven linen and sari silk offcuts. The inspiration for this creative wealth has been the move North to live in The Lincolnshire Wolds (and build her own garden). As with many artists, the big skies in this open landscape have a lot to do with stimulating her artistic expression. The geology and agriculture of The Wolds also play a part in the development of her work.

This collection of works hopefully inspires you to create felted objects and wall hangings that display the wonder of nature and The Lincolnshire Wolds, feeding the awe you have for our environment into the things you can make.

Eco dyed wet-felted vessel feltedbylamorna

Feel free to photograph this exhibition, and share about felt-making on social media using the hashtag #feltedbylamorna.

Instagram: @feltedbylamorna