yellowbellykitchen pop-up curry clubs this March

By Brec Whittemore
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
We're holding two local pop-up Curry Clubs in March! Massingberd Arms in South Ormsby on Wednesday 12th March and Just One More Bike in Horncastle on Thursday 20th March

The Set Traditional Indian Thali Meal will comprise of:

A selection of Authentic Indian Curries – Chef’s Choice

  • Salad
  • Rice
  • Naan Bread
  • Poppadoms and Pickles
  • Dessert
£25.00 per person

Tables available from 6pm, food service around 7pm.

Bookings only. Payment on booking.

Booking: WhatsApp or text 07939 902162

AUTHENTIC INDIAN MEAL SERVED IN OUR THALI TRAYS

Booking: Email [email protected]

Let us know of any dietary requirements at point of booking.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

