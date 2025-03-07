yellowbellykitchen pop-up curry clubs this March
We're holding two local pop-up Curry Clubs in March! Massingberd Arms in South Ormsby on Wednesday 12th March and Just One More Bike in Horncastle on Thursday 20th March
The Set Traditional Indian Thali Meal will comprise of:
A selection of Authentic Indian Curries – Chef’s Choice
- Salad
- Rice
- Naan Bread
- Poppadoms and Pickles
- Dessert
£25.00 per person
Tables available from 6pm, food service around 7pm.
Bookings only. Payment on booking.
Booking: WhatsApp or text 07939 902162
Booking: Email [email protected]
Let us know of any dietary requirements at point of booking.
Looking forward to seeing you there!