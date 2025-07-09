Young talented bands to battle it out in Coningsby

A treat for fans of live music will take place on Saturday 19th July from 12 noon as eight young bands battle it out for this year's trophy.

The 2025 Young Musician's Battle of the Bands event will take place on Saturday 19th July at the Black Swan, Coningsby.

This event is held to promote positive mental health in the community, in association with Not That Kind Of CIC and Yellowbelly Records.

Starting at 12 noon, fans of live music can enjoy an afternoon of entertainment performed by eight bands with members 19 years and under. There will be a bar, a BBQ and a raffle to coincide.

The Krossed Keyz return for 2025

Running for its second year, the event aims to improve the music and arts culture scene for young people in the greater Lincolnshire community, whilst offering communities an entertaining musical show. This year’s bands are reigning champions Ashen, returning contestants Derek in a Suitcase and The Krossed Keyz, Grimsby indie rockers Irreverence, hard rockers Silver Bullet, Sleaford rock fivesome The Fees, pop punks Withered and punk duo Spikey Mikey.

This year’s judging panel comprising Creative Director of NTKO Dale Tyler, Norfolk punk duo BalaClava, and LA-85 frontman Patryk Kozmala.

The event will run until 6pm, followed by live music performances from Now Disconnected and BalaClava.

There is no set entry fee but we are asking people to spare any donation they can afford. All proceeds from the event will go back into providing arts and culture opportunities for young people in Lincolnshire.

For further information please visit notthatkindof.org or find us on social media.