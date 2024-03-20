1 Stop Spas crowned Business of the Year at the Lincolnshire Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lincolnshire Business Awards which took place on Friday 15th March at Lincolnshire Showground is an annual event hosted by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, Lincolnshire Showground and Karis Hildred Events to toast success, celebrate achievement, and honour the innovative and resilient businesses doing great things right here in Lincolnshire.

As winners of the Lincolnshire Award they will be representing the region at the British Chamber of Commerce Awards in London later in the year.

Managing director Chris Brady said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won the Lincolnshire Business of the year, and Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. This recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to providing the highest quality Hot Tubs and exceptional customer experiences. We can’t wait to represent Lincolnshire the British Chamber of Commerce Awards in London. Thank you to all our customers, suppliers, and our amazing team who have all helped us over the years to achieve this”.