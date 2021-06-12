10 best value hotels in Skegness bucking latest data claiming coast more expensive than city

The latest data affecting the coast comes in research by Booking.com and Butter, the UK’s only Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) travel agency.

It claims the average cost of a stay by the coast is £117 a night, compared with a city break at £82 and a stay in the country at £111 per night. Most expensive seaside St Ives at £202, with Great Yarmouth at £100, Skegness in the mid-range at £95 and Tynemouth at £65.

However, 10 best value hotels in Skegness in a recent search on Tripadvisor range from £35, with the most expensive being the very smart Hotel No 8 on South Parade at £89.

Timothy Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of Butter, commented: “During the summer months a staycation by the sea is always going to be the go-to for many, but this higher demand will often mean paying above the odds for a place to stay. So if you’re struggling to find accommodation, let alone afford it, a trip to one of our many great major cities could make a fantastic alternative."

In spite of this data, Skegness Area Business Chamber says there are still good value deals to be had in Skegness.

Paul Dixon, Chair of the Chamber said he was pleased to see Skegness remained "firmly in the affordable end of the table".

He said “We always strive to offer value for money and on top we offer a service to our visitors that makes a holiday special.

"This is borne out by the many guesthouses that have visitors return year after year introducing new family and making their holiday memories that are priceless”.

He added: “the range of accommodation and prices is wide to cater for all budgets. In recent years the presence of Airbnb has grown and Premier Inn has joined us; demonstrating confidence for a long and prosperous future for Skegness”.

Nicola McGarry, Lincolnshire Coastal BID Manager, said the research undertaken by Butter "appears to be a little ambiguous".

"Based on my own research using the same search criteria, 9th- 16th August 2021, for 1 x Double Room, 2 adults sharing, Tripadvisor advertises prices ranging from £35 - £50 per night in Skegness, which averages out as £56.60 per night.

"These costs obviously suggest that Skegness and potentially the surrounding accommodation located on the Lincolnshire Coast, is extremely competitive compared to choosing a city break.

"However, as always this should be caveated and consideration should be made to the locality of the accommodation, what is on offer in the area and of course visitor preference."

10 BEST VALUE HOTELS AS CHOSEN BY TRIPADVISOR

1. Southview Park Hotel Burgh Road - £61 per night (Tripadvisor) Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. The Royal Drummond Road - £75 per night (Tripadvisor) Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. North Shore Hotel North Shore Road - £80 per night (Tripadvisor) Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. The Bell Hotel, Burgh le Marsh High Street - £75 per night (Tripadvisor). Photo: JPI Media Buy photo