185 years of service for six Asda workers

Six employees at Boston's Asda store who have been serving the community for a combined 185 yearsof service have been honoured at the supermarket chain’s regional Big Asda Celebration event onWednesday 15th May.

The supermarket's long-service celebration, which was held at Eastwood Hall Hotel in Nottingham, recognised staff across the East Midlands who celebrate 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service with the organisation this year.

The long-serving employees, who enjoyed a two-course meal, a celebration presentation and gifts of chocolates and flowers, followed by dancing, also received a personalised certificate, pin badge to mark the milestone, additional one-week paid holiday leave, and retain their staff discount card for life.

Colleagues celebrating 25 years’ service also received £100, while those with 35 years received £150, and £200 was awarded to those with 45 years behind them.

Shane Parker, operations manager at the Lister Way supermarket, said: “The Big Asda Celebration event is one of our ways of saying thank you to these employees for looking after our customers over the years.

"The collective total of 185 years of long service is outstanding – we pride ourselves on giving top-rate service to our customers and this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from all of our colleagues.”

Representing the Boston supermarket at the event with 40 years’ service was Sharon Paul (night team), store manager, Adele Bayfield-Knight was recognised for 35 years’ service, while Jill Smith (personal shopper) and Angie Sharp (night team) have each completed 30 years. The remaining colleagues, each with 25 years’ service were Pete Robbins (porter) and Tina Bent (pharmacy).

Adele Bayfield-Knight, the Lister Way supermarket’s store manager - who started as an hourly paid colleague at Asda East Retford, added: “When I started all those years ago, I never thought that I’d be one of the longest serving members of staff. I absolutely love it here, although a lot has changed over the last 35 years, I’m proud to say that the fantastic support and atmosphere here at Asda has remained throughout. I have made some life-long friends and watched children grow and have families of their own, who still shop in our stores.”

The occasion also included the ‘Proud to be Asda Awards’, an annual recognition, celebration, and thank you to extra special Asda workers who go the extra mile every day to make a difference to customers, communities and each other. This year, Tina Turner from the Boston store was nominated for awards in the East Midlands.

Tina, who works on the Lister Way supermarket’s checkouts, was nominated in the “Customers’ Colleague Of The Year” category.

Operations manager, Shane Parker, added: “We are so proud of Tina and the amazing work she does – she’s truly an all-round team player, an asset to the store and we’re delighted for her. She’s always looking out for us.”