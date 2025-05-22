275 years of service for Asda colleagues

Nine employees at Boston's Asda store who have been serving the community for a combined 275 years of service have been honoured at the supermarket chain’s regional Big Asda Celebration event on 22nd May.

The supermarket's long-service celebration, which was held at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham recognised staff across the North Midlands who celebrate 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service with the organisation this year.

The long-serving employees, who enjoyed a two-course meal, a celebration presentation and goody bag followed by dancing, will also receive an additional one-week paid holiday leave, a personalised certificate, and retain their staff discount card for life.

Colleagues celebrating 25 years’ service also received £100, while those with 35 years received £150.

Stuart Kenny, general store manager at the Lister Way supermarket, said: “The Big Asda Celebration event is our way of saying thank you to these nine employees for looking after our customers over the years. The collective total of 275 years of long service is outstanding - we pride ourselves on giving top-rate service to our customers and their dedication, hard work, and commitment to delivering excellent customer service every single day is truly inspiring. It’s thanks to team members like these that our store continues to be such an important part of the local community.”

Jackie Day, who now works as a personal shopper, added: “Reaching 40 years with Asda is something I’m incredibly proud of - it’s been more than just a job; it’s been a huge part of my life. One of the main reasons I’ve stayed so long is the amazing people I’ve worked with. There’s a real sense of family and teamwork here that makes every day enjoyable. I’ve also appreciated the opportunities to grow and learn over the years - Asda has always supported me, whether that’s been through training, new roles, or simply recognising hard work. And of course, the customers are at the heart of everything. Building relationships with them over the years has been such a rewarding part of the job. Being recognised at the regional celebration event was a truly special moment - it made me reflect on just how many great memories I’ve made here, and I’m so grateful to have been part of Asda’s story for the past four decades.”

The workers who were invited to represent the Boston supermarket at the event were Shirley Osbourne (cleaning), Sandra Brabrook (bakery), Paula Griffin (personal shopper) and Lloyd Bradley (nights) all celebrating 25 years. Stephen Bromby (community champion) and Lorraine Tuczek (counters) who had reached 30 years' service, Denise Moore (personal shopper) completing 35 years, and Debbie King (services) and Jackie Day (personal shopper) who had reached their 40-year milestone with Asda.