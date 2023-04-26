The proposed Heckington Fen Solar Park could become a reality as it has been accepted for examination by the government’s Planning Inspectorate.

Another step closer to seeing the solar farm constructed at Heckington Fen. (File photo)

Based on farm land near East Heckington, the 500MW project includes solar panels, energy storage and a grid connection to Bicker Fen National Grid Substation.

It is one of the latest major solar farm applications in Lincolnshire.

Supporters say they would continue to fight against climate change, with this project powering the equivalent of 100,000 homes with green electricity and preventing around 75,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

A layout map of the proposed solar park at Heckington Fen

However, others have criticised the use of farmland and countryside.

The Heckington solar panels would be in place for approximately 30 to 40 years before being decommissioned, according to the planning application documents.

Developers Ecotricity say they received an overall positive response to their plans following public consultation in August 2022 but chose to make some adjustments.

These included relocating the substation and energy storage further away from nearby properties, ruling out overhead lines across the site and incorporating water tanks and associated infrastructure into the designs.

A scoping opinion request has now been submitted to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kemi Badenoch MP.

Founder of Ecotricity Dale Vince previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The proposed solar park at Heckington Fen is an exciting opportunity to fight the climate emergency – it’s relatively quick to install solar power and quick to decommission in the future.

“By combining with energy storage on site, we can save the energy we generate and use it when the grid really needs additional power.”

They are hoping to see a recommendation issued to the Secretary of State by the Examining Authority by Spring 2024.

The number of solar farm proposals for Lincolnshire has prompted considerable concern over the past few months with a further eight major developments also planned in areas close to Sleaford, Gainsborough, Boston, Horncastle and on the Rutland-Stamford border.