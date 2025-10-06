'A big achievement' -- popular chippy in Louth on shortlist for two national awards

A popular fish and chip shop in Louth is tickling the tastebuds of judges in a national competition.

Hunters, which is based on Newmarket, has made it to the top 40 in the takeaway category of the National Fish And Chip Awards for 2026.

And one of the shop’s loyal staff members, 21-year-old Amy Crombleholme, has been named in the top 14 in the young fish frier of the year category.

Now Hunters and Amy are hoping to make it through to the grand final, which is to be held at a plush hotel in London next February.

Staff outside Hunters fish and chip shop in Louth, which has been shortlisted for two national awards.

"I am absolutely delighted,” beamed Sandra Jaines, manager of the shop, which celebrated its tenth anniversary last year.

“It is a big achievement. For a Louth business, it is fantastic to gain national recognition.

"We are only a small business, but we like to look after the local community.”

The prestigious annual awards, now in their 38th year, are run by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and sponsored by Seafood from Norway. They attract restaurants and takeaways from across the country.

Frying tonight is 21-year-old staff member Amy Crombleholme, who is up for a national award.

Hunters received a visit from a mystery shopper, which staff didn’t know about, while Amy had to submit a video explaining her role at the takeaway. Both are now getting the chance to impress the judges further in Zoom calls.

Amy is even being put through a multi-stage performance review, which includes a live, online cookery demonstration with on-the-spot questioning, interviews and in-person assessments.

Sandra is particularly pleased for Amy, who has been with Hunters since she left school at the age of 16.

"It is a brilliant achievement for her,” said the 65-year-old manager, who used to run the Kenwick News convenience store and newsagent’s in Louth with her husband for 15 years.

"She is really wanting to win because the main prize in the young fish frier category is a trip to Norway!”

Sandra, who has a staff of five, says the secret to the chippy’s success is “serving quality food”. Business is continuing to thrive thanks to the backing of Louth residents, whom she thanked in a series of special promotions last year to mark the ten-year milestone.

Discounts were applied and a raffle was held, with prizes donated by fellow local businesses.

Profits from all the fundraising went to Daniel’s Kitchen, a Louth-based, volunteer-run charity that helps people in need by providing, and delivering, hot meals.

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, said: “Small businesses such as Hunters are the lifeblood of the UK high street, and we are taking this opportunity to champion this year’s standout restaurants and takeaways.

"The shortlisted businesses in the top 40 are making long-lasting contributions to uphold the great British institution of fish and chips.”

The young frier competition is sponsored by catering supplier Drywite Ltd, whose managing director Kelvin Lee said: “We are very pleased with the quality of this year’s entrants.

"It proves that young people are keen to demonstrate their skills and make fish-frying their career, not just a job.

"The 14 candidates shortlisted have already proved they have a special talent.”