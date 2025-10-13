'A dream come true' -- hair stylist Demi rises from apprentice to top London stage

One of the ‘rising stars’ at a hair salon in Woodhall Spa has made her live stage debut at the most prestigious event in the industry.

Salon International, which was held at the ExCel venue in London on Sunday, is a huge, annual convention that attracts top stylists, educators and brands from across the hair and beauty world.

And among them this year was 26-year-old Demi Forrest, who works at the acclaimed re:new Hair and Beauty salon on Coronation Road.

Her 40-minute hair-styling demonstration and interview marked an incredible milestone for Demi as she stepped on to one of the most respected platforms in professional hairdressing.

"It was a dream come true,” said Demi, who has worked for the Woodhall Spa business for just under ten years.

“I’ve watched so many idols on that stage over the years, and now I have got to stand there myself. I really enjoyed representing re:new and showing what our small salon can do.”

Demi was cheered on in London by a team of eight from the salon, headed by co-owners and co-founders Wendy Griffin and Julie Charles.

Wendy beamed: “We are so proud of Demi. This was huge, not just for her but also for the entire re:new Hair and Beauty team.

The acclaimed re:new Hair and Beauty salon, which occupies the historic former Woodhall Spa baths building on Coronation Road. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"It shows what passion, hard work and creativity can achieve. We are thrilled to see her shine on a national stage.”

Julie added: “This is such a big thing, and we were all buzzing for Demi.

"She was a little nervous, but she has so much talent and has grown so much over the years. She has done a lot of training with us and has a bright future.

"Demi is an excellent stylist, with so much potential, and she did us proud.”

Demi’s talent and creative flair have earned her recognition within the team at re:new, where she is known for her precision cutting, vibrant colour work and warm approachable style.

Starting as an apprentice with the salon in 2016, her journey from a young trainee to performing live at an international industry showcase is a true inspiration to aspiring stylists across Lincolnshire.

Bursting with pride, her customers were able to follow her in London on social media, revelling in videos, photos and behind-the-scenes clips.

Demi appeared on the ‘Hairdressers’ Journal’ (HJ) academy stage, having been invited to take part by the magazine, and she demonstrated a 1990s-themed hair-up.

A spokesperson for HJ said: “Demi has grown with re:new Hair and Beauty from apprentice to her current role as senior master stylist.

"She has achieved her colour master’s degree (professional certification) and is proud to be registered with the Hair and Barber Council, reflecting her dedication to her craft and the industry.

"Specialising in creative colouring and professional hair-up styling, Demi is the go-to for clients seeking everything from stunning bridal looks to glamorous occasion hair.”

Based in the heart of Woodhall Spa, re:new Hair and Beauty is a modern salon dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best.

The team specialises in bespoke colour, precision cutting and advanced skincare, combining luxury service with a friendly, down-to-earth atmosphere.

The business, which used to be known as Expressions, occupies the historic former Woodhall Spa Baths building after a makeover and labour of love by Wendy and Julie three years ago.