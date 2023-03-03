'A fantastic opportunity' - Businesses urged to support two-day celebration of Lincolnshire's visitor economy

Businesses in Lincolnshire’s visitor economy are being urged to get involved with a campaign due to take place in support of their sector.

Discover Lincolnshire Weekend aims to showcase the county's visitor experiences.

Discover Lincolnshire Weekend is being held on March 25 and 26 as part of Visit England’s annual English Tourism Week.

The campaign is being led by Destination Lincolnshire, an organisation dedicated to growing the county’s visitor economy and aims to showcase what the county has to offer in visitor experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlotte Goy, chief executive officer, said: “We are blessed here in Lincolnshire to have such a wealth of historic, cultural, and vibrant attractions, retailers and food and drink establishments and Discover Lincolnshire Weekend is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to come together and celebrate this offering.

“Now, more than ever, is a time for local discovery and with so much to treasure across the county, the Discover Lincolnshire Weekend will inspire and encourage residents and visitors to learn more about Lincolnshire and enjoy exploring it.”

The weekend is open to all Lincolnshire attractions, retailers, or food and drink establishments. By participating, businesses can expect to benefit from increased visitor footfall, online presence, social media activity and where possible media coverage too, Destination Lincolnshire says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To get involved, email the Destination Lincolnshire team on: [email protected], pledging to offer either of the following options for the weekend: option one, free entry; or option two, a special offer, activity, or discount.

For more on the campaign, visit www.visitlincoln.com/discover-lincolnshire