‘A great triumph’ – Go-ahead given to plans to develop country park and hotel near Boston

An artist's impression on what is to come at Boston West Country Park and Hotel.

Boston Borough Council has given the go-ahead to the changes proposed at Boston West Country Park and Hotel, at Hubbert’s Bridge.

It will involve the existing golf clubhouse being extended to create a ‘central hub facility’. This will comprise a new reception, sales offices, golf locker room, retail unit and laundrette, extended kitchen facilities, toilet facilities, golf driving range building, enlarged function room and a new indoor swimming pool, with spa facilities, gym and first-floor terrace. The works will include the construction of a new outdoor leisure facility, which will feature a multi-sport arena, activity shelter, adventure golf course, a junior adventure play area and splash pad. The site has already undergone change since its recent acquisition by Away Resorts, with part of the golf course being converted for the siting of up to 300 caravans.

Coun Nigel Welton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic development and planning at the council, said: “The approval of Boston West’s central hub facility is a great triumph for the visitor economy in Boston and should help increase tourism to our town. It encourages visitors to explore the countryside, immerse themselves in Boston’s history and engage in a range of fun activities for various ages.”

Another angle of the proposed development.

Greg Lashley, operations support team leader at Away Resorts, said: “We are extremely excited that the planning authorities have approved permission for us to build a brand-new complex facility at Boston West Country Park and Hotel. Phase one of the complex will include a splash pad, outdoor playground and refurbished bar and restaurant resulting in fantastic new facilities for the area.