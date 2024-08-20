A green boost for Lincolnshire businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smarter energy management and sustainable procurement are among the hot topics covered by Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshops taking place this autumn.

Businesses in Lincolnshire with green ambitions are invited to attend a series of fully funded Low Carbon workshops in the coming months.

The workshops, from Business Lincolnshire, the government-funded support service for businesses in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland, are designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) become more sustainable and resilient in the face of climate change and energy crises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the UK government committing to net zero by 2050, SMEs – which account for 99% of all businesses in the UK, employing 60% of the workforce – have a critical role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A Low Carbon Lincolnshire workshop held at Grantham earlier this year.

But nearly two-thirds of smaller businesses want more support, according to a recent report by Small Business Britain, which identified financial and time constraints as the main barriers to going green and embracing new opportunities for growth.

Launched earlier this year, the Low Carbon Lincolnshire programme, delivered by sustainability charity PECT, is tailored to SMEs, offering practical advice and resources at no cost to eligible businesses. The programme’s in-person workshops and webinars cover net zero basics, decarbonisation, smart energy management, and sustainable supply chains.

Matt Craven, owner of The Grange Spa near Pointon, who attended a net zero workshop in July, said: “It’s been fantastic and informative. We’ve learnt plenty of actionable things we can do with our business to lower our carbon footprint.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Low Carbon workshops take place at Market Rasen Racecourse on 10 September 2024. Two virtual sessions are scheduled for November/December, and there are plans to run sector-specific workshops later in the year. Places are still available.

Low Carbon Lincolnshire is available to SMEs located in the following council areas: City of Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, North Kesteven, South Kesteven, West Lindsey and Rutland.

Each business undergoes an onboarding process to confirm eligibility and ensure that workshops can be tailored to those attending.

Find out more and register your attendance on the Business Lincolnshire website.