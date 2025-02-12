'A show-stopping store' - Marks & Spencer comment on its possible return to the Boston area, including when the store may open

An application has been submitted to Boston Borough Council for the construction of a new retail unit on the outskirts of town – one that would be home to an M&S Foodhall.

It was in 2019 when Marks & Spencer exited the town, closing its Market Place food and clothing store as part of a ‘programme to reshape its UK store estate’, it said at the time.

It brought to an end a history dating back more than 100 years.

The 21,581 sq ft M&S Foodhall would be based next to the proposed Aldi supermarket, off the A52 Swineshead Road, in Wyberton Fen.

It would be accessed via the road that leads to McDonald’s, using the roundabout that also leads to B&Q, Lidl, and Tesco in the opposite direction.

William Smith, property director at M&S, said: “We’re reshaping M&S for growth and making sure we have the right stores in the right space to deliver the best possible shopping experience for customers. We have an opportunity to once again support the local community in Boston as well as our local suppliers by opening a brand-new M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs.

“The show-stopping store will offer local shoppers a fresh market style Foodhall complete with an in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries, a hot chicken counter, dedicated Flower Shop, Wine Shop and Click & Collect facilities as well as M&S’ signature cheese barge.”

If approved, the new store is expected to open in autumn 2026, the company added.

