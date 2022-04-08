A whole ‘latte’ love for new coffee shop in Boston

Daniel Revell-Wiseman (left) and husband Lee, of The Greenhouse Coffee Shop, Boston.

The Greenhouse Coffee Shop opened in Church Lane at the end of February, taking on the unit previously occupied by Los Burritos, now of West Street.

The dog-friendly establishment is run by Daniel Revell-Wiseman, 38, and husband Lee, 39, who moved to Lincolnshire from Hertfordshire in March of last year.

Beforehand, Daniel had been working in housing, while Lee had been a hair colourist.

Two soya turmeric lattes.

“Lee had always wanted a business like this, and since his previous business had been ruined by the pandemic, we decided to jump into this,” said Daniel. “I wanted out of London, having worked there for so long.”

“We have had a brilliant reception since opening,” Daniel said. “Lots of repeat business, with lots of people very pleased about our coffee alternatives and being dog-friendly. We have even started a dog photo wall.”

The menu features a range of stand-out items, including turmeric, beetroot and matcha lattes.

These are vibrant in colour, offer anti-inflammatory as well as other health benefits, and have sold ‘really well’, said Daniel, with the beetroot being the most popular.

“Some people have been sceptical, but have actually really enjoyed them, particularly with alternatives to milk such as coconut milk,” he added.

“Unlike many establishments, particularly the chains, we do not charge any extra for alternative milk options.”