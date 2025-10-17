‘Absolute fury’ as 3,000 acre solar farm given green light

7000 Acres members at the hearing for the Tillbridge Solar Farm. From left - Dorne Johnson, Jerry Parker, Simon Skelton, Liz Garbutt, Jamie Allan and Tony Cort. Credit: LDRS

Plans for a 3,000-acre solar farm have been given approval as residents claim they’re not being listened to.

The Tillbridge Solar Farm is the fourth ‘nationally significant’ energy project to be approved in West Lindsey, and will be built between the villages of Glentworth and Fillingham, just 12 miles from Market Rasen.

The government says it will support up to 1,250 jobs, lower energy prices and provide clean power for thousands of homes.

However campaign group 7,000 Acres says they feel “cheated” by the announcement.

Map of proposed Tillbridge Solar project. Source: Tillbridge Solar website (https://tillbridgesolar.com)

Member Simon Skelton said: “We’ve said no to all four projects. It hasn’t been democratic, we haven’t been listened to.

“There’s a feeling of absolute fury. They’re just dumping ineffective energy on the fields.

“The big landowners will make a mint, but it doesn’t benefit small farmers that really need help.

“The government is telling us how wonderful it will be, but it sounds like propaganda. We feel gaslighted and cheated.

“Our hope is that investors see how much opposition there is to these projects and get spooked, so that they never actually get built.

“This is the last project that we know of at the moment, but there will be more, and we will fight on.”

A public consultation in January saw dozens of residents, including local MP Sir Edward Leigh, voice their opposition to the plans.

Sir Edward has said: “Ed Miliband is a dictator industrialising the Lincolnshire countryside and ruining food production.”

Applicant Tillbridge Solar Ltd has promised to fund benefits to those living near the panels, such as new sports facilities or transport links.

Tillbridge Solar Ltd is a joint venture between Tribus Clean Energy and Recurrent Energy. The company says it will deliver clean energy for hundreds of thousands of homes, improve the environment and support local communities.

Announcing the approval on Thursday, Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Families across Lincolnshire and the rest of the country have seen their energy bills go through the roof as a result of our exposure to volatile gas prices.

“Solar is one of the cheapest and quickest power sources we can build, it is crucial in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – giving us energy security, good jobs and growth across the country.”

Tillbridge follows major Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects at Gate Burton, Cottam, and West Burton which have also been approved for the district.

The government says that since taking office, it’s approved enough clean energy projects to power 7.5 million homes.