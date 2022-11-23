'Absolutely brilliant' - High street retailer returns to Boston town centre after 2020 departure

A high street clothing retailer has returned to Boston, more than two years after departing it.

Back at Boston's Pescod Square Shopping Centre, Bonmarché.

Bonmarché re-opened in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Friday, taking the unit it vacated in July 2020 during a period of financial hardship for the fashion chain.

Lisa Dawson, centre manager, said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ to have Bonmarché back, adding that a number of staff have also returned after being re-deployed to other branches in the interim.

Advertisement

She said shoppers, meanwhile, were ‘thrilled’ with the news.

The return came in the same week as the re-opening of the Pescod Square multi-storey car park, which is now ticketless and under the operation of the centre itself.

Advertisement