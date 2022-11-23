'Absolutely brilliant' - High street retailer returns to Boston town centre after 2020 departure

Bonmarché re-opened in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Friday, taking the unit it vacated in July 2020 during a period of financial hardship for the fashion chain.
Lisa Dawson, centre manager, said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ to have Bonmarché back, adding that a number of staff have also returned after being re-deployed to other branches in the interim.
She said shoppers, meanwhile, were ‘thrilled’ with the news.
The return came in the same week as the re-opening of the Pescod Square multi-storey car park, which is now ticketless and under the operation of the centre itself.
Bonmarché is not the first high street retailer to return to the centre following a period of absence, with HMV having come back in 2018 after more than five years away from the town, taking its old unit, too.