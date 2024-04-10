Accounting group appoints two new service-line heads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Damon Tunnicliffe has been promoted to head of payroll and Graeme Hills has been promoted to head of tax.

Damon and Graeme will now oversee two of the group’s largest service lines, leading two specialist teams within Duncan & Toplis as it embarks on its biggest period of growth in its almost 100 year history.

Speaking of his new role, Damon Tunnicliffe, Head of Payroll, said:

“I’m very proud to be promoted to head of payroll and am looking forward to leading the team in an exciting period for payroll services, to ensure we play our part in the group’s new growth strategy.”

Graeme Hills, Head of Tax, added:

“Taking on the role of head of tax is a great opportunity and I’m excited to bring my aspirations for our team to life. Since joining Duncan & Toplis in 2004, I’ve seen it grow from strength to strength, and I hope to build on this as I lead the tax team with a focus on our people, clients and communities.”

The promotions coincide with the appointment of the group’s first chief executive officer, Damon Brain, its first chief operating officer, Nicholas Smith, and head of legal services, Amy Codd, at the start of what is set to be a period of record growth for Duncan & Toplis.

Damon Brain, Chief Executive Officer at Duncan & Toplis, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Damon and Graeme progress to the head of their respective service lines and we welcome the expertise they will bring to these roles. We have ambitious plans for the coming years and I’m certain that both Damon and Graeme will play a key role in driving these forward.”