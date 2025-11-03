Action Awareness East Midlands Careers Fair and Volunteer Recruitment Drive – across Lincolnshire

Community Matters

Action Awareness East Midlands (AAEM) is proud to announce its upcoming Careers Fair and Volunteer Recruitment Drive, a community event designed to help people across Lincolnshire find employment, gain new skills, and make a real difference through volunteering.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Careers Fair will open doors for anyone looking for work – whether you’re starting your career, returning to work, or looking for a change of direction. Local employers, training providers, and support organisations will be on hand to offer practical opportunities, career guidance, and advice.

Wayne Jones, Director of Action Awareness East Midlands, said: “We want to give people the confidence and connections they need to move forward. Whether that’s finding a job, starting a training course, or joining our volunteer team – this event is about building opportunity and hope.”

Visitors to the Careers Fair can expect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look forward to seeing you all.

• Meet local employers currently recruiting across a range of sectors

• Explore job and training opportunities including digital skills and community support roles

• Get CV and interview advice from our employment support team

• Learn how to volunteer with Action Awareness East Midlands and support community projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this event, AAEM is also looking for new volunteers to help deliver its expanding community programmes. Volunteers play a vital role in the charity’s work – supporting projects that prevent bullying, self-harm, suicide, and youth violence, while promoting inclusion and wellbeing.

Volunteers can get involved in:

• Community events and outreach

• Mentoring and youth engagement

• Admin and project support

• Digital skills sessions and workshops

• Social media and awareness campaigns

In return, volunteers receive training, experience for their CV, and the satisfaction of helping others across Lincolnshire.

The event is open to everyone, including:

• Jobseekers looking for work or training opportunities

• Young people exploring their next steps after education

• Adults seeking a career change or a way back into employment

• Community-minded people who want to volunteer and give back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would also be pleased to welcome any businesses, employers, or community groups across Lincolnshire who would like to take part in the event. This is a great opportunity to connect with local jobseekers, showcase your organisation, and support community growth across the county.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 18TH November 2025

Time: 19:30PM-20:30PM

Venue: The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle, Lincoln, LN9, 6NF,

Entry: Free for all attendees – no booking required (pre-registration encouraged)

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their CV, dress smartly, and be ready to chat with employers, training providers, and the Action Awareness team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Careers Fair and Volunteer Recruitment Drive is part of Action Awareness East Midlands’ wider mission to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and create safer, more supportive environments across Lincolnshire and the East Midlands.

Wayne Jones added:

“We believe in equality, togetherness, and encouragement. By helping people find work or volunteer pathways, we’re helping build confidence, stability, and a sense of purpose – not just for individuals, but for our whole community.”

For more information or to register your interest, visit actionawarenesseastmidlands.uk or follow Action Awareness East Midlands on social media or Telephone: 07768114612 Email:[email protected]